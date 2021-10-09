Search

10/10/2021

Editorial: Time to give a commitment on ring road completion for Kilkenny

City and county have been left waiting far too long

KILKENNY

The Castlecomer Road roundabout section of Kilkenny Ring Road

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

editor@kilkennypeople.ie

Those hoping for some kind of commitment — however conditional — on the completion of Kilkenny’s northern ring road will have been left disappointed at the details of the National Development Plan revealed this week.

Yes, there are a number of statutory obstacles still to overcome, but a commitment at this point in time would have been most welcome. Other longstanding road projects, such as Galway City’s ring road, is in there — albeit ‘subject to further approvals’.

Last week, Kilkenny Chamber unveiled its pre-Budget submission ahead of next Tuesday. Both the development of a TUSE campus here and the completion of the northern ring road are two of its main themes in terms of ensuring a sustainable and thriving urban centre, and for the whole county. Unfortunately, neither are referenced in the National Development Plan.

Elected representatives, council officials, and the business community (not to mention the general public) have at length pointed to the completion of the ring road as essential to Kilkenny’s development.

In 2007, then-councillor Michael O’ Brien described the failure to complete the ring road as ‘a monument to political neglect’. In a comment made now more than 15 years ago, he lamented the saga dragging on since the 1980s.

Is a commitment of some kind from Government at this stage too much to ask?

‘Blackout’
The threat, however remote, of blackouts this winter is unacceptable and people must be reassured this will not happen.

Already, hikes to electricity and gas bills are on the way, and that is before further carbon taxes are inflicted. Most people accept that climate change policies are required, but all sectors of society must be taken into consideration. Ordinary people need to be reassured they will be able to keep the lights and the heating on.

It is not good enough that older people, people on the margins, or indeed anyone should be facing into the coming weeks of dark, cold evenings with a sense of fear.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media