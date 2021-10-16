Castlecomer Notes, October 15, 2021

HISTORIC DAY

Sunday, October 3 was an historic day for Erin’s Own camogie, as the under-12 team claimed the club’s first county title when winning the Gaeltec Utilities Beaga Group League Final in Pairc na Seamrog, Ballyhale.

Playing against a hardworking Kilmacow, the ’Comer girls had a comprehensive 5-4 to 0-1 win.

In a great team performance the group as a whole played with passion, intensity and wonderful skill. Team captain Amy Holohan spoke with great pride and respect when accepting the cup, qualities that this super bunch of girls bring to the field every time they play.

Team - Aimee Renwick, Eva Roche, Amy Holohan, Ellie Roche, Caitlin Hurley, Charlotte Clarke, Sarah Buggy, Saibhe Walker, Ellie-Mae Sheil, Lucy O’Gorman, Katie Harnett, Keelin Brennan, Caoimhe Daly, Aisling Phelan, Grainne Meagher, Muireann Meagher, Aoibhinn Byrne, Ellen Comerford, Aibhe Owens, Abbie Flanagan. Management: Willie O’Gorman, Sean Harnett, Glencora Buggy, Shirley O’Dowd.

ATHLETICS

Kilkenny County Board recently held their county cross-country championships in Conahy for under-age athletes. The day was an ideal stepping stone to opportunities and challenges to come for all as the season opens.

Results for ’Comer athletes - Girls’ U-9:7 Rebecca Staunton. Boys’ U-9: 9 Ryan Booth, 11 Ciaran Quinn, 14 Sean Dormor, 15 Oisin Aspel.l 15th.

Team Relay: Boys’ U-11 : 10 Conor Holohan, Tommy Hickey, Diarmuid Quinn. Girls’ U-13: 8 Laura Gamble, Aisling Phelan, Roisin Holohan. Boys’ U-13: 8 Alex Daly, Callin Brennan, Padraic Quinn. Girls’ U-17:4 Emma Lawlor, Jane Holohan, Eimear Phelan.

The county senior 2020 was held on the same day with James Kelly securing a bronze medal and James Morrissey finishing in seventh position.



GAELIC4MOTHERS

Ain’t no Mountain High Enough - this was literally the case for the Erin’s Own G4M women who swapped football boots for hiking boots and conquered the highest mountain in Ireland - Carrauntoohil, Killarney last weekend.

What an adventure, experience and achievement for the women who took on the long eight-hour hike. At times it was very challenging and tough going but the group, as they always do, worked together and helped each other all the way to the top. Following the climb the group relaxed and enjoyed a well-earned rest in the Castleross Hotel where they spent the weekend.



SUCCESSFUL SALE

The recent auction conducted by Fonsie and George F Mealy was yet another success story with over 2,000 lots going under the hammer at Howth Castle for the Gaisford-St Lawrence Family.

MS Anna Marie BARRETT

The community was in mourning following the death of Anna Marie Barrett (née Daly) at her home in Church Avenue.

A comparatively young woman even though not in the best of health of late, she still managed to reach out on a regular basis to family, friends, and neighbours in their hour of need. Her home and family meant the world to her, and she was happiest enjoying the simple things of life like the weekly bingo sessions in the Community Hall.

Anna Marie was a tremendous support to many of the elderly when she worked at the Day Care Centre. She will be fondly remembered as a peaceful, considerate, and kind woman.

She was laid to rest at Crosshill Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr Michael Ryan, PP Castlecomer assisted by Fr Ian Doyle, Kiltown.

Anna Marie is survived by her husband Martin; daughters Michelle and Joanne; sons Jamie, Anthony and Martin; sister Mary; brothers Michael, Jimmy and Joe; grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law; other relatives and a large circle of friends.