Garda witness appeal after serious traffic collision in south Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road collision
Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious road traffic collision that occurred at Tinnaslatty, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny, last Saturday, October 9.
The collision, which involved two cars, occurred at approximately 6.45pm. A driver from one of these vehicles, a woman aged in her 40s, is currently in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.
A forensic collision investigation was completed at the scene.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling between New Ross and Inistioge or Graignamanagh on the evening of Saturday, October 9, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Danesfort’s Philly Cooney beats Conahy’s John Mullan in this race to the ball. Picture: Billy Culleton
Kilkenny and Suttonians in action during their Leinster League Division 2 clash on Saturday afternoon which Kilkenny emerged 7-1 winners. Picture: Mark Desmond
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.