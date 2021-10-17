Local Notes: Stoneyford/Hugginstown, October 15, 2021

Congratulations

Congratulations to Dr Emma Roche, Hugginstown, who graduated recently from NUI Galway School of Medicine. Emma is currently working in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Confirmation 2022

Dates have been confirmed for confirmations. Confirmation will be celebrated in Stoneyford Church on Saturday, March 26 for Stoneyford School.

Confirmation will be celebrated in Hugginstown Church on Saturday, April 2 for Monroe/Newmarket Schools

Communion 2022

First Holy Communion will be celebrated in Stoneyford Church on Sunday, May 8 for Stoneyford school.

First Holy Communion will be celebrated in Hugginstown Church on Sunday, May 15 for Monroe/Newmarket schools.

Remembrance

Remembrance Masses for the Faithful Departed will be celebrated on Saturday, November 6 in Stoneyford Church at 6.30pm and in Hugginstown Church at 8pm.

Families will be invited to bring a candle to the altar in remembrance of loved ones lost in the last two years during Mass.

October Station

October Station envelopes are available at the Church porch.

MEETING

A meeting of parish representatives from the pastoral area will be held in Mullinavat Parish Hall (opposite Mullinavat Church) tonight (Wednesday) at 8pm. Bishop Denis Nulty is due to visit the Pastoral Area on Friday, November 26.

LOTTO

There was no winner of the Aghaviller parish and Carrickshock GAA lotto.

Winner of the €100 draw Elaine Crowley. Consolation prizes (€30) went to Martin Bambrick, Kingsmountain; Edward Dwyer, Croan; Eoghan Carroll, Knocktopher; Bill Cassin, Ballygerdra; Jackie and Eanna Martin, Lismatigue.

Sellers’ prizes went to James Irish, Fred Malzard.



LOCAL LINK BUS

The Local Link Bus Service is back to full capacity.

The service picks up in Hugginstown, Ballyhale, Kilmoganny, Knocktopher, Dunnamaggin, Kells, Stoneyford, Danesfort and last stop at Dunnes Stores Kilkenny every Thursday starting at 9am and returning at 1pm.

To book for this service call 1890-424141 or 056-771 59 12 Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm.