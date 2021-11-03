It’s Yulefest! Get ready for a special Christmas in Kilkenny

Yulefest is back for Christmas 2021! Celebrate Christmas in Kilkenny with a wide range of events from live music to markets, movies and more.

Working alongside partners providing festive fun, activity and entertainment to locals and visitors alike, there is something for everyone in Kilkenny this Christmas season.

The elves are busy working away on a full programme of events, which will be announced over the next few weeks. Expect festive fun and cheer from mid-November until early January.

Yulefest will begin with the most important event of all – Santa’s arrival and the turning on of the Christmas Tree lights. On November 27 you can join Santa as he takes the scenic route to the city by boat and by bike.

Line the banks of the River Nore to see our environmentally conscious Santa and his elves arrive at the Canal Square at 2.30pm.

Bling your bike and join Santa for the second part of his journey and take part in Santa’s City Cycle. Finally Santa, his elves and everyone else will land on the beautifully-lit Parade; here there will be live music, street performers and lots more as we turn on the Christmas Tree lights and launch Yulefest 2021 with Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty and Mayor Andrew McGuinness!

Put on your Christmas jumpers and Santa hats, decorate your bike and come join Santa on his journey.

Festivities on the Parade will continue into the evening and all the way up until Christmas.

Brought to you by Kilkenny County Council, keep an eye on @YulefestKilkenny for more programme announcements, start dreaming up ideas to decorate your bike, and don’t forget to sign your Christmas tree up for the Christmas Tree Festival at St Canice’s Cathedral. Then, invite friends and family and enjoy Christmas right here in Kilkenny.

More information can be found on yulefestkilkenny.ie and @YulefestKilkenny on Facebook.