Kilkenny's Cois Nore centre launches beautiful new Christmas cards

Pictured are Bill Cuddihy (Cois Nore Chairperson), Cllr Martin Brett, Maria Pareja (Christmas card artist) and Mary Tobin (Mary Dolan, Cois Nore Manager) PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
Kilkenny Cois Nore cancer support centre has launched its new Christmas cards for this festive season.
Designed by Maria Pareja from the Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon animation studio, the entire proceeds of the sales will go towards important support services for the centre.
Featuring some stunning and eye-catching designs, they are available from the Cois Nore shop and on coisnore.ie — all for a good cause.
EYES ON THE BALL: Jack Poyntz (Newpark) beats Andy Walsh (Freeboters) to the ball during their Premier Division clash. Pic: Mark Desmond
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.