Chamber postpones Kilkenny Business Awards ceremony due to Covid concerns

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce are postponing their business awards, which were due to take place later this month, due to concern over rising numbers of Covid-19.
CEO of Kilkenny Chamber, John Hurley told the Kilkenny People that have consulted with members the board have 'decided it prudent to postpone the Kilkenny Business Awards event until February.
"Having taken soundings from our members, the Board of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce today decided it prudent to postpone the Kilkenny Business Awards event until Saturday, February 26, 2022. This decision has been taken in close consultation with Lyrath Estate Hotel and mindful of the health and safety of participants and attendees. We thank our title sponsor, Transfermate for their continued support and we look forward to hosting the event at Lyrath on February 26."
