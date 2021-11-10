Spacious 5-bed home in premium Kilkenny rural development hits the market - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR HOME
2 Ardmillan, Jerpoint West, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny
5 beds - 4 baths - 266sqm
ASKING PRICE: €575,000
Ardmillan is a premium and small development of just seven large detached family homes built by KTL Construction who are renowned builders from Wexford. 2 Ardmillan was purchased by the owners from new in late 2015. Working with the builder and their own architect, the owners upgraded and re-designed the interior layout of the house to create large and light filled rooms suitable for a growing family. The spacious and light filled accommodation extends to 266 Sq. M. / 2,863 Sq. Ft. approx. over two levels. The owners also added a number of additional features at the building stage including triple-glazed PVC windows throughout, underfloor heating downstairs, low-temperature energy efficient Aluminium radiators upstairs. The owners also upgraded the plumbing system and insulation from the original specification. The large and private grounds extend to circa 0.59 Acre. The property is well set back from the road behind a cut stone wall with a sweeping tarmacadam driveway leads up to the front, side and rear of the house.
Contact John Doherty on 056 772 1904 to arrange a viewing.
