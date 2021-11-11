Executive 4-bed home in exclusive Kilkenny city development for sale - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR
8 Ardilea, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny
4 Bed - 3 Bath - 186 m²
ASKING PRICE: €525,000
Donohoe Properties are proud to present this high quality detached family residence situated in the exclusive Ardilea development, located just off the Castlecomer Road within a few minutes of Kilkenny City Centre. Impressive and bright accommodation extends to 2,000sq.ft. and is in immaculate condition throughout with no expense spared on high quality finish. This is undoubtedly a great opportunity to acquire a top class family home. Accommodation: living room, lounge, kitchen/dining, utility, 3 bathrooms, 4 beds, attic/office.
