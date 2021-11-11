Kilkenny’s Little Blue Heroes graduate with flying colours

Little Blue Heroes, Conor Parr and Amelia Mulhall
Kilkenny’s Little Blue Heroes graduated with flying colours and were presented with certificates of appreciation at a special ceremony last week.
Superintendent Derek Hughes welcomed the youngsters to Kilkenny Garda Station where their proud families watched Conor Parr and Amelia Mulhall receive their honorary status.
“We are delighted to welcome our newest recruits and we wish them all the very best in the future,” said Supt Hughes.
Amelia (4) was mentored by Sergeant Lydia Burke while Sergeant Fiona Ruth has been buddying up with Conor Parr (6) and giving him some insight into the busy lives of the gardaí. Both sergeants were also present to wish the two all the best going forward. Conor is in senior infants at Clogh National School and is a Little Blue Hero while four-year-old Amelia hails from Ballyfoyle.
The Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers made up of garda members/staff, retired garda members, their families, friends and civic-minded people from communities. It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.
