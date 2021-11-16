Search

16/11/2021

The people of Kilkenny to have their say on local policing

The people of Kilkenny to have their say on local policing

The new initiative is the first of its kind in Ireland

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The people of Kilkenny will have their say on what type of policing is needed in the city and country under a new initiative, which is the first of its kind in the country.

Superintendent Derek Hughes is behind the venture which will see local gardaí send out a text to families in 2022 asking residents to voice any concerns or suggestions in a one sentence reply. The feedback will then be considered by senior gardaí in formulating their policing plans. 

The questionaire will be sent to 4,877 participants who are signed up to the garda text alert scheme. 

Superintendent Hughes explained the initiative to The Kilkenny People “We want to know what the people of Kilkenny want from An Garda Síochána in the year ahead, what their policing needs are.  Towards this aim we will be asking a very simple question through the text alert communication channel “If you were to speak to the Superintendent in Kilkenny what you would ask An Garda Síochána to focus on in 2022?”  All responses will be anonymous and confidential and will assist An Garda Síochána in the development of the Kilkenny Garda policing plan for 2022”.

Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick has welcomed the new initiative.

"Policing is always challenging, in Kilkenny we have a partnership approach between the gardaí, the local authority and the HSE and it works. There is huge work going on across the  city and county. We have an excellent relationship with the gardaí, and it's about working together. Like any city, we will always have challenges, but it's great to see the style of progressive policing under Supt Hughes and his team on the ground.," he said.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media