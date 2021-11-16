The people of Kilkenny to have their say on local policing

The people of Kilkenny will have their say on what type of policing is needed in the city and country under a new initiative, which is the first of its kind in the country.

Superintendent Derek Hughes is behind the venture which will see local gardaí send out a text to families in 2022 asking residents to voice any concerns or suggestions in a one sentence reply. The feedback will then be considered by senior gardaí in formulating their policing plans.

The questionaire will be sent to 4,877 participants who are signed up to the garda text alert scheme.

Superintendent Hughes explained the initiative to The Kilkenny People “We want to know what the people of Kilkenny want from An Garda Síochána in the year ahead, what their policing needs are. Towards this aim we will be asking a very simple question through the text alert communication channel “If you were to speak to the Superintendent in Kilkenny what you would ask An Garda Síochána to focus on in 2022?” All responses will be anonymous and confidential and will assist An Garda Síochána in the development of the Kilkenny Garda policing plan for 2022”.

Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick has welcomed the new initiative.

"Policing is always challenging, in Kilkenny we have a partnership approach between the gardaí, the local authority and the HSE and it works. There is huge work going on across the city and county. We have an excellent relationship with the gardaí, and it's about working together. Like any city, we will always have challenges, but it's great to see the style of progressive policing under Supt Hughes and his team on the ground.," he said.