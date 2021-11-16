Search

16/11/2021

Honorary garda Cathal Nolan (10) appointed to Ballyhale station

Honorary Garda Nolan at the celebrations in Ballyhale

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Friends and family were out in force to join in the celebrations of Little Blue Hero, Cathal Nolan, when he graduated as a honorary garda at a special ceremony in Ballyhale Parish Centre.
The popular ten-year-old was welcomed by his Garda Buddy Ballyhale Garda Janet Gough. Cathal, now known as Hon Garda HG175 , was collected at his home in Newmarket and driven with blue lights and sirens by the ambulance service, Thomastown Fire Service and Thomastown Traffic Corps.
Accompanied by his parents Cathal arrived in Ballyhale Parish Hall in full uniform where he was presented with his certificate and Honorary Garda badge by Inspector Claire Kenealy of Thomastown Garda Station and Sergeant Ted Hughes at a small ceremony for his family and friends. He was assigned to Ballyhale Garda Station and is now the second Garda to be assigned to Ballyhale.
Hon Gda Nolan is a big fan of Paw Patrol and his first mission was to protect the Tom Welsh cup from being stolen by O'Loughlins club who were defeated by Ballyhale Shamrocks on 6/11! There was a disturbance in the village during the ceremony and Garda Nolan had to swing into action and rescue the cup only to be greeted by Chase from Paw Patrol.
His proud parents Joe and Niamh were there for the ceremony as was Cathal’s sisters Emily and Chloe, grandparents Ina and TJ, Auntie Trina, Uncle Eoin and Uncle Richie and cousins Charlie and Finn. He received loads of gifts from each service and Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA Club.
The ceremony was a real community affair with food, cakes, balloons and gifts all donated to make sure the young garda enjoyed his special day. Organisers thanked Kilkenny Helping the Homeless and Billy’s Tea Rooms for organising the food and RM Bakes in Thomastown for creating a cake for the occasion as well as Richsigns in Kilkenny for his sign and Petals and Blooms in Thomastown for the balloons.

