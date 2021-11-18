Search

18/11/2021

Brave young Kilkenny boy to discuss life after scoliosis surgery at World Children’s Day event

Darragh Cahill (12) will join seven other young speakers this Friday at Child Talks 2021

KILKENNY

Darragh Cahill (12) will join seven other young speakers this Friday, November 19, at Child Talks 2021

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Kilkenny native Darragh Cahill (12) will join seven other young speakers this Friday, November 19 at Child Talks 2021, an annual event hosted by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office to mark World Children’s Day.

Following a devastating 18 months for children and young people, Child Talks 2021 gives children an opportunity to have their say on the impact the pandemic has had on their mental health, Direct Provision, scoliosis, gender equality, climate change and a range of other issues.

This Friday, Darragh will take to the stage at the RDS in Dublin to talk about what happens to a soccer loving young boy living with scoliosis after he finally undergoes the long awaited surgery that changes his life for the better. Darragh's mother Maria previously won a Kilkenny People along with another mother, Michelle Long, for their campaigning and work in raising awareness around the condition.

Friday's event will be streamed live on www.oco.ie.  In keeping with this year’s theme, Children aged 10 to 17 will share their Hopes for the Future and call on those in positions of power, to listen and to learn from what they have to say. Dr Niall Muldoon, the Ombudsman for Children said:

“Children have been through so much since March 2020 – they have missed out, fallen behind and taken the blame. The theme of this year’s Child Talks is My Hopes for the Future and it is inspiring to hear how our young people are dealing with challenges and looking forward.

 “This year’s speakers bring so much hope and positivity highlighting the strength of our young people.”

Child Talks 2021 will be presented by former speakers Katherine Amusan (17) and Oisin Putt (19) and it will be watched by students in classrooms across the country.

Meet the speakers:

Darragh Cahill (12) from Kilkenny.

Dariusz Konefal (16) from Longford will tell a story of how he was inspired by the global response to Covid 19 and how it gave him hope for how we might tackle the Climate Crisis.

Angelica Foley (17) from Wicklow will tell a story about fast fashion and how she struggled to find a way to make a personal difference in the face of such a huge global issue.

Franny Raven (16) from Wicklow story is about her daily struggle with people that led to her leaving school early. However during lockdown, a passion for animals inspires her to reach out, make friends and reconnect with the world again.

Precious Matumba (16) from Meath loves nothing more than baking cakes. Living in Direct Provision with her Mum, she began an online baking empire conceived during lockdown that she hopes will help her write her own future.

Ella O’Donoghue Concannon (17) from Galway loves driving the family tractor.  However, the first time she drove it on her own nearly convinced her to never drive again. Ella's story is about gender equality in farming.

Molly (11) and Bobby (10) Chapple from Galway want nothing more than to cycle their bikes on the road on their own. However like many parents, Molly and Bobby's Mum & Dad worry about their safety. Their story is about what happens when you have a little faith in your kids and how the freedom of cycling can inspire great things.

