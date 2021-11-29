Thomastown Community Allotments wins a Green Flag for Kilkenny in recognition of it excellence as a volunteer- run Green Community Site. It is the only Green Flag to be awarded to Kilkenny this year.

The 2021 Internationally Accredited Green Flag Awards were announced last week by An Taisce Environmental Education and the Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities; Joe O’Brien, acknowledging Ireland’s best public Parks and Gardens

"Thomastown Community Allotments have grown from an initiative of Thomastown Town of Food. Sited on the Dublin Road in Thomastown the Allotments have developed over the past number of years through the work of many volunteers.

Chairperson of the Allotments, Olivia Goodwillie said “We are thrilled to have achieved this award. We work together to create a shared space, help each other to grow food and provide a welcoming place for the community” she went on to say “We encourage biodiversity at every step of the way, converting an old lawn into a wild flower meadow by natural progression and growing with pollinators always in mind. All the time we are encouraging people to grow their own food in this perfect environment”

“Winning the Green Flag is not an end, it is a beginning. Now we strive to make our space even better. The recommendations of the judges have been most helpful.”

Only awarded for exceedingly tough environmental standards in green space management– the Green Flag Award Scheme is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world. This year over 2,300 public sites in 16 countries around the World have achieved Green Flag or Green Flag Community Award status.

This year has seen the number of Green Flag Community Award sites in Ireland continue to increase. Thomastown Food Garden is one of 19 19 community groups across Ireland being acknowledged for the excellence of their volunteer run community green spaces this year.

International accreditation for public park excellence in Ireland increased again this year, to reach over 100 accredited public green spaces. Ireland was awarded a total of 103 Green Flag sites, comprising 84 formal public Green Flag Park sites, along with 19 volunteer run Green Community Sites.

The Green Flag Awards are judged every year by a peer jury of green space experts, who volunteer their time to visit applicant sites and assess them against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, and community involvement.