Rally on housing crisis in Kilkenny planned for later this month

As the housing crisis escalates in Kilkenny the local branch of People Before Profit has called a housing rally later this month.

The event will take place on December 18, at noon at the Parade. People will be able to sign a petition calling on Kilkenny County Council to open the vacant homes and for the government to introduce rent cuts. Speaking ahead of the event former general election candidate and current councillor in Carlow, Adrienne Wallace, said things are at a breaking point and we need to rally as a community to fight for change.

“The latest CSO states that there are over 2,600 vacant houses in Kilkenny and yet there are only 830 on the housing list. The council should streamline the use of Compulsory Purchase Orders to bring these buildings into use. They are only an eye-sore and Local Authorities needs to get serious about tackling dereliction.”

“More and more people are also facing a Christmas in homeless accommodation. From repeal to same sex marriage, we have seen in recent times that people power has been the biggest driver of change in Ireland, and finally a movement on housing is emerging. We are asking people to come down to fight for a brighter Kilkenny,” said Cllr Wallace.

Local PBP activist Vicky Stephens added that the housing crisis needs to be tackled so young people are encouraged to live and work in Kilkenny.

“I recently moved to Kilkenny for work and found it incredibly difficult to find suitable accommodation. If we want to continue to build Kilkenny into a vibrant city, we need to tackle the housing crisis so young people are encouraged to live and work here.”

“The average rent in Kilkenny has jumped 8.4% in the last year to €1120, this is unaffordable for most people. Additionally, as of November 1 only 46 homes were available to rent in the entire county; this is the lowest on record. This should be an upmost priority for our local TDs but it seems that once again young people are being failed by establishment politics.”