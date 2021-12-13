Search

13 Dec 2021

Support the Samaritans fundraising event at Kilkenny supermarket this week

Samaritans Kilkenny

Ray Murphy, Colette Shannon, Ciaran King, Brian Cody, Andrew Mc Guinness, Eugene O'Brein, Mary Brennan, Catherine Rhatigan

Sian Moloughney

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A fundraiser and awareness event for Samaritans Kilkenny/ Carlow  will take place in Caulfield's Supervalu Loughboy, this Thursday to Saturday, December 16 to 18.

Customers can donate €2 instore at the checkouts. All money raised stays in the Kilkenny / Carlow area.

Concerns over loneliness and isolation increased with 38% of emotional support contacts mentioning this concern over the festive season, compared with 33% in December 2019, followed by mental health/illness, family issues and Covid 19, according to Samaritans.

Samaritans are available throughout the festive season on freephone 116 123 or email  jo@samaritans.ie.

Samaritans is the only all-island, 24-hour emotional support freephone helpline, answering over half a million calls a year.

Figures show more than 3,200 calls and emails were answered by volunteers over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

To help Samaritans listening volunteers be there for people in their darkest times, please visit www.samaritans.ie/christmasappeal

