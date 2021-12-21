Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership receive €43,000 in funding

Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership will receive €43,000 in Covid funding as part of a national funding boost of €73.6 million to help the sporting sector recover and grow post pandemic.

Councillor Maria Dollard has welcomed the funding.

"Most especially I am delighted to see the €837,000 allocated to Disability Sport, including €500,000 for Special Olympics. Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership has received €43,000 under this round of funding. I see both of these as important inclusivity measures to ensure people of all ages and abilities return to sport and physical activity.

"The Special Olympics is an especially important part of my family's journey with our daughter Lucy. In March 2019 she travelled to Dubai to represent her country in the World Special Olympics Games. It was a trip that offered Lucy a once in a lifetime opportunity but it is the weekly training sessions and regular competitions that are the lifeblood of Special Olympics. Special Olympics is unique in that no matter what your ability or age you can participate in sport.

"This opportunity gives people the chance to reach for the stars, stay healthy and fit and achieve success based on the best of your ability. Our Special Olympic athletes have not been able to participate in competitive sports events for nearly two years now and their commitment to their sports and the value it brings to their quality of life cannot be underestimated, nor is it less than any other sector of sport. This funding will help get the Special and Para Olympics sector back on track as we face into 2022 with hope and optimism"