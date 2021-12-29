Kilkenny woman wins Research Excellence award for doctoral thesis

Dr Isobel O’Reilly and her mother, Mary Gibbons
Dr Isobel O’Reilly and her mother, Mary Gibbons, are pictured here at Isobel’s doctoral graduation ceremony recently.
Isobel was conferred with a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from University of East London, and was the winner of a Research Excellence award for her doctoral thesis.
Isobel is the granddaughter of Mrs Ann Gibbons of Kilree House, Kilkenny.
