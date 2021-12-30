Search

30 Dec 2021

Alert: 'Very long wait times' at St Luke's General Hospital - HSE

Patient visiting also suspended due to Covid

St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny cancels all outpatient appointments for Thursday and Friday

St Luke's General Hospital

The HSE has issued an important notice to Kilkenny people this afternoon - The Emergency Department at St Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny is extremely busy. Pleaase consider other care options before attending.    

 

A HSE spokesperson said: "If you attend the Emergency Department and do not need urgent treatment we regret that there will be significant delays and very long waiting times.     

"Please consider all care options including your GP, GP Out of Hours and pharmacy services.   

"As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first.

"Do not delay attending the hospital if you or someone else may be having a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency. Call 999/112 for immediate assistance.

"Thank you for your cooperation and support for our staff who are working incredibly hard during this challenging time."

 

Visiting Restrictions

On account of the current spread of COVID-19 within our communities, patient visiting at St Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny is temporarily suspended until further notice. Visiting on compassionate grounds in consultation with the ward manager will continue. Maternity and Paediatric visiting remains unchanged. 

"We regret the inconvenience that this may cause and once again thank the public for their support at this time. "

