Kilkenny gardaí appeal to public for information following burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Clifden in Kilkenny on Wednesday.
The break-in took place between 7.30am and 6.30pm. The glass of the back door was smashed to gain entry. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area on Wednesday to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station.
