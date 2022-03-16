Search

18 Mar 2022

Kilkenny clubs benefit from $15,160 'matching grants' from Intel

Sian Moloughney

16 Mar 2022 3:19 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Five clubs and organisations in Kilkenny are to benefit from grants under the Intel 'Matching Grants' scheme.

Volunteering is a valued part of the culture at Intel. Throughout the company’s 50-plus year history volunteering has been encouraged and facilitated to make it as meaningful and impactful as possible.

Every year Intel Ireland employees volunteer thousands of hours in the communities where they live and work. Despite the continued challenges that were presented in the past year, once again people have found ways to support and help others, and as a result, in 2021 Intel employees volunteered more hours than ever before.


Matching Grants, how it works:
14 years ago Intel began a Matching Grant program. Every year, for every hour that an Intel employee volunteers at an approved organisation, there’s a ‘match’, or grant, of $10 paid by the Intel Foundation to the organisation where they give their time.

This year that has resulted in the following grants to Kilkenny groups:

Blacks & Whites Camogie Club via Blacks & Whites GAA Club $3,650.00
Clara GAA Club $4,870.00
Clara National School $2,350.00
Lisdowney National School $1,540.00
Railyard GFC $2,750.00

In 2021 Intel employees volunteered just over 149,328 hours that were eligible to be matched through this initiative resulting in a payout of €1,493,328 for 382 recipient organisations who are spread across 24 different counties.

This is the third consecutive year that Intel Ireland will be donating over €1 million to community organisations and since Intel first implemented the current grant scheme, more than €9 million has been donated to charities, schools, sports clubs, social initiatives and community schemes across Ireland.

