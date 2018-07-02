Castlecomer Discovery Park launches Ireland’s first digital scavenger hunt

Castlecomer Discovery Park, an outdoor activity park for families and team events, has introduced a digital app-based scavenger hunt that enables families to explore the park and its rich coal mining history and natural environment in a new, immersive experience, using cutting edge technology. Quirky clues in form of riddles, puzzles, and quizzes lead families on a tour through the park alongside its magical forest creatures such as elves, fairies, and trolls.



“Castlecomer Discovery park is Ireland’s first outdoor attraction that offers a digital scavenger hunt. We are constantly reviewing our offer and look to provide opportunities to our visitors to explore new aspects of the park. With the park now opening full-time for the rest of the summer, we are very excited to introduce this original new product as a fun addition to a day at the park.” says Kathy Purcell, Strategic Business Development Manager at Castlecomer Discovery Park.



The app features two game modes for different age groups, ranging from 5 - 8 years old and 8 - 12 years old. One game designed for younger children asks users to help the park’s forest elf get back his treasure stolen by a mysterious man. The second game, aimed at the older age group, tells the story of the Castlecomer’s coal mining history and lets children discover hidden spots and treasures around the park. For each solved clue, users collect gold coins along the way and, in the end, can rank against their friends, family, or other park visitors.



The idea of a digital scavenger hunt originated as part of a student initiative by Digital Marketing post-graduate students at Dublin City University who are working with the discovery park for a period of eight months. Realising the opportunity that new digital technology can bring to outdoor attractions, Actiounbound, an app for digital scavenger hunts and multimedia guides, was excited to come on board the new project and provide its services as part of a not-for-profit initiative to the park.



About Castlecomer Discovery Park: Castlecomer Discovery Park is an outdoor park offering a wide range of recreational and educational activities for families and team events. The park is situated in an 80-acre woodland, located outside the town of Castlecomer. The park is suitable for all ages and is home to Ireland’s longest over-water zipline at 300m long, and, amongst others, an Octagon High Ropes Course, Tree Top Adventure Walk, Boating, Archery, and Orienteering & Walking trails. Castlecomer Discovery Park is a social-community enterprise, a registered charity and operates on a not for profit basis. The park and activities will be open every day to visitors from June 30th to August 31st 2018.