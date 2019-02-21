Urlingford man raises €70,000 for Children's Hospital
John Holohan presenting a cheque for €70,117
John Holohan, who hails from The Islands, Urlingford, exceeded all expectations when he presented a cheque recently, to Temple Street Children’s Hospital for over €70,000.
John travelled the length and breadth of Ireland making the most of every opportunity to raise funds.
Over the past six years that John has been associated with Temple Street, he has raised almost €240,000
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on