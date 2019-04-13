Urlingford bottle banks installed

Cllr Michael McCarthy says that a total of eight bins arrived in Urlingford on Wednesday and installation is imminent.



These consist of two green, two clear, two food cans, one brown and one drinks can.



This development is very welcome after an absence of over three years and will be of huge benefit to Urlingford and the community.



Great credit is due to Frank Stafford and the Environment section of Kilkenny Co Council, also the Area Engineer and his staff for their efforts. A special word of thanks to Tom Kavanagh for his co-operation, according to Cllr McCarthy.