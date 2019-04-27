Kilkenny fisherman in All Ireland competition

Congratulations to Ballyragget man Sean Dowling Jnr from Grove Terrace who finished second in the All-Ireland fishing completion which was held in Tuam, Co Galway this month.



Sean’s second place finish qualifies him to represent Ireland in the world fishing completion to be held in the Czech Republic in August.



Ballyragget Fishing Club and his family are very proud of Sean who will represent his country on the world fishing stage.