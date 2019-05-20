Kilkenny County Council awards funding to Ballyragget Heritage Festival

Ballyragget Abu !

A grant of €1,000 has been approved for Ballyragget Heritage Festival – St. Patrick’s Weekend Festival by Kilkenny County Council.

"This €1,000 grant is on the basis of permanent once off set up costs in 2019. The St. Patrick's Weekend Festival was a fantastic community effort in Ballyragget and great credit must go to the organisers who worked so hard to ensure the town was showcased to its optimum," said local Cllr. Maurice Shortall.