Ballyouskill to Croagh Patrick for CF Ireland

A determined group from Ballyouskill are heading for Croagh Patrick on September 26. All funds raised by Ballyouskill Hill climbers is going to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.



The community in Ballyouskill are second to none when it comes to supporting one of their own. Jamie (age 9) son of Nicki and Jimmy O’Neill was diagnosed with CF from birth. Jamie is going into 3rd class in Firoda National School. He attends the CF team at present in Crumlin Hospital.



All support greatly appreciated. Information on 085 2073058.