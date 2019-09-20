Kilkenny village celebrates 250 years

The village of Johnstown will be 250 years old in 2020 having been founded in 1770.

A beautiful polished granite seat has been erected near the Square by the Heritage Group with assistance from Kilkenny Co. Co. to mark the birthday.



It is hoped to have an open meeting involving all groups in the parish in October to plan a special day and erect a memorial desktop monument in the village in the Summer of 2020.



More details in the notes as arrangements progress.