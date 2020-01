Can you help a Kilkenny family to be reunited with their family pet?

Cody has been missing since New Year's Eve in the Foulksrath / Conahy area.

He is a pointer cocker mix, micro chipped and has a black collar with a tag. He is a shy and nervous dog, please let us know if you see or find him, or contact Sharon Webster on Facebook through 'Lost/ found and animals Carlow Kilkenny' on Facebook.