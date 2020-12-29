Two new fire stations and one new fire appliance for Kilkenny

Kilkenny is to get a new fire station headquarters and construction work is ready to start on a new fire hub in Urlingford as part of a €61m investment programme nation-wide, according to local Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, has announced the new €61 million Fire Service Capital Programme, investment which also includes finance for a new fire appliance in the county, Deputy Phelan confirmed.

“The programme will see 6 new fire stations built, continued support for the construction of a further 12 new fire stations, 9 fire station refurbishments and 35 new fire engines allocated. Construction of a €1.7 million fire station is ready to start and it is hoped that work on the new €6 million headquarters for Kilkenny will start towards the end of 2021.

“The funding announced also includes a reserve for one new fire appliance for this region, a welcome investment. Communications and mobilisation systems will continue to be upgraded. Each county will see at least one new fire engine delivered,” Deputy Phelan added.

Outlining the details Minister O’Brien said, “My Department will provide just over €61 million euro in grant aid for newly built fire stations, refurbished stations, new fire engines, equipment and facilities between now and 2025.

“Following close consultation with local authorities my Department carried out a comprehensive analysis of their proposals for fire stations works. 27 fire stations across the country will either be built or refurbished over the lifetime of this plan.

“In order to maintain a reliable fleet in optimal condition, a total of €27.7 million has been allocated for fire appliances which will be delivered in two tranches. In the first tranche, 35 new appliances will be provided at an approximate cost of almost €16 million.

“This is a clear demonstration of the Government’s support for our fire service and the work they do in protecting people, communities, property and local infrastructure from fire and other emergency situations.