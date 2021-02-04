Update: Irish Water say works needed to make Paulstown water supply safe

A boil water notice is in place in part of Paulstown because the water is not safe to drink.

Irish Water imposed the boil water notice in December when “a crypto oocyst” was discovered during routine water quality testing.



Irish Water is now planning remedial work which will have to be carried out before the boil water notice is lifted.



The boil water directive is for all homes and businesses serviced by the Paulstown Choill Rua water supply and was issued on December 17. It is still in effect.



According to Irish Water the notice was introduced because of the detection of Cryptosporidium in the drinking water.

It is estimated that more than 200 people are serviced by the Choill Rua supply.



Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council consulted with the HSE. The boil water notice was then issued to protect the health of the affected consumers.



A spokesperson for Irish Water said: “Quotations are currently being sought and when received the works will be considered subject to available funding.

“We are working a quickly as possible to ensure these works get carried out but unfortunately a BWN must continue to be adhered to until the water supply is deemed safe enough to be lifted.”

Advice

Water must be boiled (rolling boil for one minute and then cooled) for drinking, preparing drinks made with water, preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating, brushing of teeth and/or gargling, making of ice.

Water from the hot tap of kitchen or bathroom sinks is not safe to drink.

You do not have to boil water for: personal hygiene, baths and showers, flushing of toilets, watering plants.