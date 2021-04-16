Contract awarded for construction of Castlecomer Footbridge

Kilkenny County Council, in conjunction with Kildare County Council under a Section 85 Agreement of the Local Government Act, 2001, are pleased to announce that the contract for construction of Castlecomer Footbridge has been awarded to Kenny Civils & Plant Ltd.

The bridge is being funded through Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The proposed footbridge is a two-span steel structure which will traverse the River Dinin adjacent to the existing masonry arch bridge on the N78.

The construction of the footbridge seeks to improve pedestrian safety at this location while also providing an inviting link between the Discovery Park and the town. The main construction works will be undertaken during the upcoming summer months and the bridge is expected to open in November 2021.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council welcomed the announcement as: "The fulfilment of a long-standing desire for residents & visitors to Castlecomer and looking forward to the bridge opening towards the end of 2021."

Cllr Michael McCarthy, Chairman of the Municipal District of Castlecomer commented: “The bridge is most welcome and will improve access and safety for the locals and visitors and provide a boost to the local economy.”