MISSING: Have you seen these French bulldogs reported missing from North Kilkenny?

Choco and Sara
Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of two female French bulldogs that have been reported missing from Castlecomer, County Kilkenny.
Choco is seven years old and chocolate in colour whilst Sara is four years old and red in colour.
Both dogs are chipped and were last seen by their owner on Thursday, October 21.
If you can assist in any way, please contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.
