Communities gearing up for Johnstown Tractor and Truck Run

Launching the Johnstown Tractor & Truck Run
The Johnstown Tractor & Truck Run will take place next weekend in aid of the North Kilkenny Irish Wheelchair Association.
The run is being held on Sunday, November 21 at 1pm, with tractors starting from the church car park and trucks from the Coláiste Mhuire car park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.