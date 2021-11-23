23 new houses granted planning permission in Kilkenny town

File Photo
Canview Ltd have been granted planning permission for the completion of the existing Togher Way residential development in Urlingford.
Plans for Togher Way include the provision of 23 new houses consisting of:
3 x 2-bed single-storey detached houses
10 x 3-bed two-storey semi-detached houses
3 x 4-bed two-storey detached houses
7 x 4-bed two-and-a-half-storey houses
Open spaces, active recreational areas, playgrounds with associated fences and gates, carpark spaces and visitor carpark spaces are included in the plans.
