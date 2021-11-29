Search

29 Nov 2021

Groups in Kilkenny and Laois urged to apply for EirGrid community benefit fund

€204,600 available for community groups to apply for and will open tomorrow

KILKENNY

File picture

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

EirGrid, the electricity grid operator will open the Laois Kilkenny Community Benefit Fund with an initial €204,600 available for community groups to apply.

The €204,600 available represents 40 percent of the overall fund and opens Tuesday, November 30 at 2pm.The Laois-Kilkenny Community Forum and Community Benefit Fund were established by EirGrid to recognise the important part that local communities play in the development of the electricity grid and will go to benefit groups and projects in these areas.

EirGrid is proposing to reinforce the network in the general Laois-Kilkenny region and plans to achieve this through the development of a new transmission line between the two counties.

The Laois-Kilkenny reinforcement scheme will address the concerns on the network in the local area and ensure that the system can comply with the grid’s technical standards. This will also ensure a reliable, high quality standard of electricity supply for the present and future needs of all users.

Communities adjacent to the line in Laois include Coolnabacky, Timahoe, Ratheniska, Spink and Ballinakill and in Kilkenny, include Ballyragget, Ballyouskill and Tinnalinton, with priority given to those areas within 3km from the line.

Projects or initiatives which show they will provide benefits to these communities are eligible for funding. EirGrid is inviting projects which address and prioritise local needs, including community infrastructure, sporting facilities, younger person support, cultural activities, older person support, environment, and heritage.

“We recognise the vital role that local communities have in facilitating new grid infrastructure and that is why we are committed to ensure communities benefit," says EirGrid Chief Infrastructure Officer  Michael Mahon.

"EirGrid’s aim is to leave a positive legacy in the communities hosting grid infrastructure. I would encourage community groups to work together where there is a potential for collaborative projects which will have a larger impact and lasting benefit to the community."

To ensure decisions on how these funds are distributed in a transparent, participatory and inclusive manner, a fund support and administration service has been set up and is being operated by independent facilitator M-CO. M-CO, who are experienced in collaborating with communities and organisations to design and deliver projects that create vibrant societies, have been working closely with the community forum on developing criteria that meets the needs of the local community and
will continue to work with organisations throughout the application process.

A virtual information meeting will be held on December 7 th next and further workshops and one-to-one support sessions will take place in the new year for prospective applicants. For further information or queries on the fund please visit www.eirgrid.ie/LaoisKilkenny or contact Avril Wilson on avril.wilson@eirgrid.com or Marion Weymes on mweymes@mco.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media