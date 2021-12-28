Search

28 Dec 2021

Update: 'Light up the Night' truck and tractor run in North Kilkenny cancelled

Update: 'Light up the Night' truck and tractor run in North Kilkenny cancelled

Popular event cancelled ‘in the interest of public safety’

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The annual New Year’s Eve truck and tractor run in North Kilkenny has officially been called off.

Event organisers made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event ‘in the interest of public safety’.

The decision, made ‘with the heaviest of hearts’, was due to the recent upsurge in the transmission of Covid-19. 

“We are greatly aware of how much you were all planning and greatly looking forward to this event,” organisers stated.

“At the end of the day the committee has nothing but the concerns for the health, safety and welfare of its volunteers, supporters, participants and their families in their thoughts while having to make such a decision.”

The run has fast become part and parcel of New Year’s Eve around North Kilkenny with convoys travelling through many of the local towns and villages.

To date over €50,000 has been raised to help spread the awareness of suicide and to fund organisations dealing with mental health issues. 

Event organisers further stated that they will continue to offer their support to the groups and organisations working in their community to create suicide awareness and offer help with mental health issues.

They also thanked all the supporters, volunteers, those who already donated to this event as well as those who had intended on participating.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media