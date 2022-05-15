Search

15 May 2022

New, state-of-the-art fire station for North Kilkenny

Contract for construction has been awarded to a Kilkenny company

KILKENNY

Leas Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Michael McCarthy

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

15 May 2022 5:59 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The contract for the construction of the new fire station in North Kilkenny has been awarded to a Kilkenny company MStan Construction, local councillor Michael McCarthy has confirmed.

Cllr McCarthy, who is leas Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, says it is great news for Urlingford and the surrounding area.

“The old station which has served the local community since the 1970s is no longer fit for purpose and unable to cater for the demands of today’s modern fire and rescue service,” he said.

“It is envisaged that contracts will be signed imminently with construction to commence within six weeks.”

The proposed new site is adjacent to Urlingford Garda station in the town centre. The new design will incorporate a two-bay station with a training yard, lecture room, canteen, and staff facilities.

Specific training installations will include a drill tower, an underground water tank and breathing apparatus compressor room.

“The existence of a professional fire and rescue service is fundamental to public and personal safety,” says Cllr McCarthy.

“I wish to pay tribute to the fire personnel who have served Urlingford over many years. Special appreciation is rightly due to the present crew for their patience, understanding and commitment.

“With the motorway on our doorstep and the inevitable ensuing challenges this modern station will strengthen the delivery of the fire service in Urlingford and surrounding areas into the future. It is imperative that our fleet and equipment in place for our firefighters is up to the very highest standard.

“It was never more important for our firefighters to respond swiftly and effectively to whatever incident arises 24 hours a day,seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“I want to thank our Director of Services Mary Mulholland, head of finance Martin Prendiville, Chief Fire Officer John Collins, our CEO Colette Byrne and all the team for their efforts in delivering this project”

