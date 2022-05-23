Search

23 May 2022

Construction contract for new Kilkenny fire station officially signed

Construction contract for new Kilkenny fire station officially signed

Kilkenny County Council, McStan Construction and Kilkenny Fire Service representatives pictured at the contract signing PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

23 May 2022 12:43 PM

The contract for the construction of the new fire station for Urlingford has been officially signed by Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty and John Staunton of McStan Construction.

The old fire station in Urlingford has been in operation since the early 1970s and needs replacement as the existing station is limited to cope with the demands of a modern fire and rescue service.  

The proposed new site is adjacent to Urlingford Garda station and across the road from the existing station.

The new design is to incorporate a two-bay station with a training yard, lecture room, canteen and staff facilities, specific training installations include a drill tower, an underground water tank and breathing apparatus compressor room.

On signing the contract, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty spoke of the continued commitment to the local fire service.

"Kilkenny County Council continues to invest in the Fire Service by upgrading and developing the facilities and equipment of Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service," she said.

"Over the last number of years, we have provided new fire stations in Graiguenamanagh and Castlecomer and we have recently provided 3 no. jeeps to Castlecomer, Graiguenamanagh and Urlingford."

Chief Fire Officer John Collins was delighted that work is finally to commence on building a new fire station for Urlingford.  

In addition to high levels of training and competence amongst our firefighters, he pointed out how important it is that the fleet and equipment in place for those firefighters is up to the very highest standard.

The existence of a professional fire and rescue service is fundamental to public and personal safety.  

The Fire Service plays a crucial role in making our communities safer, preventing and protecting people from fire and other risks and responding swiftly and effectively to the incidents and emergencies.

The majority of fire deaths continue to occur in domestic premises and Kilkenny County Council is encouraging people to ensure they fit and maintain a working smoke alarm in their home.

