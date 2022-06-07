Driver tests positive for cocaine at Kilkenny garda checkpoint

Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Urlingford yesterday night when they met a driver of a car who provided an oral fluid sample that proved positive for cocaine.

[Picture: An Garda Síochána]

"The motorist didn't know that his consumption from the previous night would still be in his system the following evening," a garda spokesperson said.

"He knows now."

Driving under the influence of drugs has been an offence in Ireland since 1961.

The law states that a person must not be impaired (through alcohol, drugs or any combination of both) while driving or in charge of a vehicle.

Drug driving not only puts the driver at risk but also passengers and others who share the road.

Even a small amount of certain drugs can seriously affect a driver’s motor skills, balance and co-ordination, perception, attention, reaction time and judgment on the roads.