Driver tests positive for cocaine at Kilkenny garda checkpoint

Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Urlingford yesterday night when they met a driver of a car who provided an oral fluid sample that proved positive for cocaine.
[Picture: An Garda Síochána]
"The motorist didn't know that his consumption from the previous night would still be in his system the following evening," a garda spokesperson said.
"He knows now."
Driving under the influence of drugs has been an offence in Ireland since 1961.
The law states that a person must not be impaired (through alcohol, drugs or any combination of both) while driving or in charge of a vehicle.
Drug driving not only puts the driver at risk but also passengers and others who share the road.
Even a small amount of certain drugs can seriously affect a driver’s motor skills, balance and co-ordination, perception, attention, reaction time and judgment on the roads.
