06 Jun 2022

Gardaí issue warning as woman is targeted in 'loan' scam - Kilkenny Live

Gardai issue warning as woman is targeted in 'loan' scam

The woman transferred money to a fake loan provider

Reporter:

David Hurley

06 Jun 2022 3:39 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí have issued a warning after they were alerted to a new scam which they believe is doing the rounds at present.

In one incident, which is being highlighted publicly, a young woman in her late twenties was asked to transfer hundreds of euro after they applied for a loan online.

"The loan company contacted her and requested that she transfer a sum of money to confirm that she was capable of repaying the loan. The lady transferred over €400 into an account. Two weeks later, there still is not any sign of her loan," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí say it has since been established that the loan company does not exist and that the woman is out of pocket.

"Only apply to reputable financial institutions like banks and credit unions for a loan, if you are not successful do not apply online for a loan as you have no idea who you are dealing with," gardaí stated.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into this specific incident.

