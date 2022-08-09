Irish Water warn of supply restrictions in Castlecomer this week

Irish Water maintenance works to affect North Kilkenny
Irish Water is warning of possible supply restrictions in parts of North Kilkenny all this week.
Water conservation restrictions may cause supply disruptions to Clogh, Castlecomer and surrounding areas in Co. Kilkenny, until this Friday, August 12.
Works are scheduled to take place nightly from 10pm until 7am, starting yesterday (Monday).
Irish Water recommend that customers allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
