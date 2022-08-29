Kilkenny village gears up for a vintage motor show to remember

All roads lead to Clogh this weekend as the picturesque North Kilkenny village gears up to hold its annual vintage motor show.

Chairman of Clogh Vintage Club, Tom Murphy, has been working behind-the-scenes to ensure that this year's show will be a resounding success.

"We're really looking to the show this year," he said.

"It is always a great day out for all the family and a must for vintage enthusiasts."

Amongst the many vehicles set to feature at the show is John Brennan's Ford 2000 - a vehicle with a storied past that was recently uncovered.

Brennan, who serves both as a local councillor and PRO at Clogh Vintage Club, purchased the tractor about twenty years ago.

[Picture: Eugene Power (Clogh Heritage Group) and John Brennan (PRO, Clogh Vintage Club) pictured with John's beloved Ford 2000]

"After a while I discovered that the tractor was not registered so I went off and got it registered as vintage," he said.

"When the tax book came back the two names on the tax book were the Governor of Portlaoise Prison and the GAA, Croke Park, Dublin."

John's tractor will be one of many fascinating vintage motors to feature at the show, which will be held this Sunday, September 4.

Registration will open from 11am at the community field in Chatsworth. All are welcome to attend.