Search

29 Aug 2022

Kilkenny village gears up for a vintage motor show to remember

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Tom Murphy (Chairman of Clogh Vintage Club), Eugene Power (Clogh Heritage Group), John Brennan (PRO, Clogh Vintage Club) & Joe Crennan pictured in Clogh PICTURE: Christopher Dunne

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

29 Aug 2022 4:47 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

All roads lead to Clogh this weekend as the picturesque North Kilkenny village gears up to hold its annual vintage motor show.

Chairman of Clogh Vintage Club, Tom Murphy, has been working behind-the-scenes to ensure that this year's show will be a resounding success.

"We're really looking to the show this year," he said.

"It is always a great day out for all the family and a must for vintage enthusiasts."

Draft masterplan for 'new neighbourhood' of Loughmacask in Kilkenny

Amongst the many vehicles set to feature at the show is John Brennan's Ford 2000 - a vehicle with a storied past that was recently uncovered.

Brennan, who serves both as a local councillor and PRO at Clogh Vintage Club, purchased the tractor about twenty years ago.

[Picture: Eugene Power (Clogh Heritage Group) and John Brennan (PRO, Clogh Vintage Club) pictured with John's beloved Ford 2000]

"After a while I discovered that the tractor was not registered so I went off and got it registered as vintage," he said.

"When the tax book came back the two names on the tax book were the Governor of Portlaoise Prison and the GAA, Croke Park, Dublin."

John's tractor will be one of many fascinating vintage motors to feature at the show, which will be held this Sunday, September 4.

Registration will open from 11am at the community field in Chatsworth. All are welcome to attend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media