Almost 4,000 customers hit by electricity outage in Castlecomer area this afternoon

ESB Networks working to repair faults
Almost 4,000 customers were left without electricity in the Castlecomer area this afternoon (Saturday).
ESB Networks were able to restore power to most premises quickly, but just under 600 homes were still without power this evening. That, too, is expected to be restored this evening.
The first outage was reported just north of the town at 1.30pm, according to ESB Networks. 2,452 customers were affected but power was restored in that area by 2.30pm.
However, two more faults were reported at 2.30pm - in the Firoda area 686 customers had no electricity until just before 4pm.
The final fault is in the Ballyouskill/ Laois border area. According to ESB Networks 588 customers are still affected by a power outage in this area but estimate power will be back around now (6.15pm).
Meanwhile, in the south of the county there were also power outages this afternoon.
In the Ballyduff area, near Inistioge, 57 customers were without power for just over two hours. There was a three-hour outage for 104 customers in the Listerlin area and another two hour outage for 24 customers in the Tullagher area. All these faults have now been restored.
