Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Saturday, October 15)

Today (Saturday) will bring bright or sunny spells and occasional showers.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with moderate westerly winds.
On Saturday night, there will be further showers
There's a possibility of strong winds for a time.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
Mayor David Fitzgerald, Carmel Slater President Kilkenny Lions Club, Brian Cody and Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
Gemma Grant, Baby Billy, Emma Corr, Iris Kavanagh, Bo Connery Butler, Conor Mullan, Breda Gertberg, Finn Power and Joanna Cunningham ( Director of the Watergate Theatre)
Kieran Purcell at a recent Galmoy Verses Windgap Junior game in Galmoy: Left to Right Pat Walsh, Jack Phelan, Séan Diherty, Kieran Purcell, Joe O'Shea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.