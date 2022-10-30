Gardaí issue message after positive roadside drug test in Kilkenny

File Photo
Gardaí in Kilkenny have issued a powerful message to drivers following an incident yesterday.
Yesterday evening, members of Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit on patrol in Johnstown intercepted a driver who tested positive for cocaine following an oral fluid test.
"Let's all get the point, too many empty chairs at tables all around the country already this year," gardaí stated.
The message comes after both the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána warned road users of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend.
Gardaí in Kilkenny city and county have stepped up their efforts this weekend in a bid to keep potentially dangerous drivers off the road.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.