NEW: Boil water notice issued for another large Kilkenny town

Irish Water in partnership with Kilkenny County Council has issued a Boil Water Notice for all customers supplied by Ballyragget Public Water Supply.

This notice is being issued as a precautionary measure to protect the health of approximately 1,280 customers due to increased turbidity in the raw water source caused by recent heavy rainfall.

This may have compromised the disinfection process at the water treatment plant, making the water unsafe to drink.

Areas impacted include Ballyragget and surrounding areas.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Drinking water experts from Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are working to rectify the turbidity issues at the treatment plant and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible, in consultation with the HSE.

In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Irish Water Operations Lead, Colin Cunningham, regrets the inconvenience to impacted customers, adding, "Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect public health. We acknowledge the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses and would like to assure customers that we are working to resolve the turbidity issue and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible."

In line with HSE COVID-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required for handwashing.

Irish Water’s drinking water standards, as per EU Drinking Water regulations, are strict and include wide safety margins.

Where risks to water quality are identified through Irish Water’s enhanced testing and monitoring programme, the Health Service Executive (HSE) are consulted and Boil Water Notices are issued to protect public health.

In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as quickly as it safe to do so, in agreement with the HSE.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices.

Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.