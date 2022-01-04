Search

04 Jan 2022

Michael 'Ozzie' Owens packed a lot into his life

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The death has occurred of one of Castlecomer’s most colourful and popular characters, Michael Owens, Kilkenny Street, on December 19, 2021.


His passing at the comparatively young age once again brings home the brevity of life, but to be fair to Ozzie, as he was affectionately known, he packed a lot into those six decades.


After completing his second level of education at St Kieran’s College he took up a position at Braun in Carlow, where he worked as an engineer for over 30 years. Gentle by nature, how he loved to socialise and reminisce about his hurling days with Erin’s Own and on the soccer fields with Ardra Rovers. He enjoyed music, especially Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen to name but a few. No matter where he met people, he had a cúpla focal for everyone.


Synonymous with the Wellie Race Float Parade, he was a regular with the Avalon Inn entry. Michael’s pantomime performances with Deenside Players were legendary, playing such salubrious roles as a Witch Doctor, an Indian, a Giant Baboon, a Sultan, King, Arab, Priest and even a mirror!


As he made his final journey to the church it was fitting that a joint guard of honour from Erins Own and Deenside Players should accompany the cortege. He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass which was celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr Michael Ryan, PP Castlecomer.
Michael is survived by his wife Collette, daughter Eadaoin and extended family, close friends, and neighbours.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media