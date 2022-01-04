Michael 'Ozzie' Owens packed a lot into his life

The death has occurred of one of Castlecomer’s most colourful and popular characters, Michael Owens, Kilkenny Street, on December 19, 2021.



His passing at the comparatively young age once again brings home the brevity of life, but to be fair to Ozzie, as he was affectionately known, he packed a lot into those six decades.



After completing his second level of education at St Kieran’s College he took up a position at Braun in Carlow, where he worked as an engineer for over 30 years. Gentle by nature, how he loved to socialise and reminisce about his hurling days with Erin’s Own and on the soccer fields with Ardra Rovers. He enjoyed music, especially Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen to name but a few. No matter where he met people, he had a cúpla focal for everyone.



Synonymous with the Wellie Race Float Parade, he was a regular with the Avalon Inn entry. Michael’s pantomime performances with Deenside Players were legendary, playing such salubrious roles as a Witch Doctor, an Indian, a Giant Baboon, a Sultan, King, Arab, Priest and even a mirror!



As he made his final journey to the church it was fitting that a joint guard of honour from Erins Own and Deenside Players should accompany the cortege. He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass which was celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr Michael Ryan, PP Castlecomer.

Michael is survived by his wife Collette, daughter Eadaoin and extended family, close friends, and neighbours.