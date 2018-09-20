Billy Lalor was a brilliant educationalist

Sympathy is expressed to the family and relatives of the late Billy Lalor, Ballybur, Cuffesgrange.

He passed away peacefully on Saturday, 8th September, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan.

He was principal teacher of Cuffesgrange National School for over 37 years.

Billy was a brilliant educationalist and was popular with both parents and children alike. He will be best remembered in our parish for his faithfulness and loyalty to our annual parish pilgrimage to Knock.

His wife Chris and himself had booked with us many months before this great annual event.



His Requiem Mass was celebrated by Chris’s brother, Fr. Paddy and many priests from the diocese. Billy loved music and was an avid violinist, hence a number of his grandchildren played suitable pieces in his honour.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam dilis.