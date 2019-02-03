Johnny Cuddihy Senior was a friendly, neighbourly man

The death occurred on January 22 of Johnny Cuddihy Senior, late of Tigfeaghna, Freshford.



Johnny who was in his mid eighties had been unwell for some time but nevertheless his passing caused widespread regret.



A friendly, neighbourly and good living man he was predeceased some years previously by his wife Josie, and both were well known and respected in the village and surrounds.



His remains were removed from Kennedy’s funeral home on Friday, January 25, to Clontubrid Church for funeral mass followed by interment in St Lachtains Cemetery, Freshford.

Sympathy is extended to John Jar and his family on their sad loss.